Toor and Parul clinch gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Parul Choudhary emerged as champions, claiming gold for India at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. Parul dominated the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, achieving an impressive time of 9:38.76. With these victories, India’s medal tally now stands at five gold and three bronze.

Toor showcased his dominance in the shot put event, successfully defending his title with a remarkable throw of 20.23m. However, his triumph was marred by a subsequent injury, as he limped out of the competition while clutching his groin. Saberi Mehdi of Iran and Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

This triumph marks Toor’s second consecutive Asian Championships title, making him only the third shot putter to achieve this feat. The extent of Toor’s injury remains uncertain, which could potentially affect his participation in the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, just a month away. Earlier, Toor had qualified for the World Championships with his outstanding Asian record throw of 21.77m during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Toor’s journey to this point has been marred by injuries. He missed the 2022 World Championships due to a groin strain and was also unable to participate in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Moreover, he underwent surgery on his left wrist, his throwing arm, shortly after the Tokyo Olympics. Despite these setbacks, Toor displayed immense determination by competing with a bandaged left wrist during the Asian Athletics Championships.