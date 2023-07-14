US Open 2023: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter quarter-finals

Iowa: In badminton, India’s ace players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open 2023 BWF Super 300 tournament in Iowa.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Sung Shuo Yun of the Chinese Taipei by ‘21-14, 21-12’ in the round of 16 of women’s singles. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face Gao Fang Jie of the People’s Republic of China in quarter-finals. The Indian holds a 1-3 head-to-head record against the Chinese shuttler.

Lakshya Sen defeated Jan Louda of Czech Republic by ‘21-8, 23-21’ in men’s singles second-round match. Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen will face compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian in the quarter-finals. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian defeated Israel’s Misha Zilberman by ‘21-18, 21-23, 21-13’.