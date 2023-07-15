7 Kerala Police officers sacked over ties to mining mafia

In a recent development, seven police officers in Kerala have been dismissed due to their connections with the mining mafia. The two Sub-Inspectors who have been fired are P Joy Thomas from Kozhikode Rural and C Gokulan from Kannur Rural. Additionally, five Civil Police Officers, namely PA Nissar from Kannur City, MY Shibin from Kozhikode Rural, TM Abdul Rasheed from Kasaragod, VA Shejir from Kannur Rural, and B Harikrishnan from Kasaragod, are also facing termination.

According to the dismissal order, these individuals have brought disrepute to the police force by aligning themselves with the mining mafia. Their conduct has been deemed as serious indiscipline and dereliction of duty by higher authorities. Kannur Range DIG, Putta Vimaladitya, issued the order to dismiss the accused officers, highlighting their involvement in maintaining friendly connections with the mafia and alleged leaking of sensitive information.

This action underscores the commitment of the Kerala Police to maintain integrity and eliminate corruption within their ranks.