Accused railway officials in Balasore train accident sent to judicial custody

Three railway officials involved in the Balasore triple train accident were placed under suspension and sent to judicial custody after the completion of their CBI remand period. The accused, Senior Section Engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar, were produced in the CBI Special court following their arrest on July 7. The court granted the CBI a 5-day remand initially, which was later extended for 4 more days. The next hearing is scheduled for July 27. The accused face charges under IPC Sections 304, 201, and Section 153 of the Railways Act.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety’s inquiry report revealed that the accident resulted from “lapses” in the alteration of the signalling circuit at the North Signal Goomty. The tragic incident occurred on June 2 at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, where the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, causing numerous fatalities and over 1,200 injuries.