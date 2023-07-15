Actor Pankaj Tripathi finished shooting for Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi said on Saturday that he has completed filming for “Main Atal Hoon,” a biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The upcoming film is directed by Ravi Jadhav, who is known for National Award-winning films such as Natarang and Balgandharva. It is based on a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

Tripathi took to Instagram to share a video from the final day of filming and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play Vajpayee on the big screen.

“This ‘Atal’ journey will be remembered for the rest of my life!” “I consider myself fortunate to have realised on the big screen the personality aspect of a great personality like ‘Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’ ji,” the 46-year-old actor wrote in the caption. “Main Atal Hoon,” produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, will be released in theatres in December. The film’s co-producers are Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.