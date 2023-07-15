Arrest Made in Connection with Robert De Niro’s Grandson’s Death

A 20-year-old woman, known as the ‘Percocet Princess,’ has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro’s grandson, leading to his tragic death.

Leandro was found dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2, and police discovered a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia near his body. The arrest took place during an undercover sting operation conducted by the NYPD, DEA, and Homeland Security.

The woman, Sofia Haley Marks, has been charged with the distribution of narcotics and will face arraignment in a Manhattan federal court.

Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, has publicly expressed her anguish, claiming that her son was sold fentanyl-laced pills. She strongly criticized those involved in the illegal drug trade, stating, “So for all these people still f*****g around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever.”