Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Bangkok: India’s medal tally in the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships surged to 9. Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold medal in the shot put. The Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his title by throwing the the iron ball to a distance of 20.23m in his second round throw. Toor became only the third shot putter to defend the Asian Championships title. 7 Indians had earlier won shot put gold in the Asian Championships.

Parul Chaudhary won her maiden 3000m steeplechase title in a major international event. Chaudhary had finished fourth and fifth in 2017 and 2019. The women’s 3000m steeplechase was introduced in 2007. This is an event dominated by India. Sudha Singh (2013 and 2017) and Lalita Babar (2015) had earlier won gold for the country.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

Young long jumper Shaili Singh also clinched her maiden medal — a silver — in her first major international event. India has so far won9 medals — 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

All the gold winners in the Asian Championships have a high chance of qualifying for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.