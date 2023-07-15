Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, as announced by the Men’s Selection Committee on Friday. The men’s cricket competition will be held in a T20 format from September 28 to October 8 as part of the Asian Games, which will take place in China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Notably, several veteran players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah will not be participating in the Asian Games.

Following their impressive performances in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Prabhsimran Singh have earned a place in the Indian squad for the Asian Games. Gaikwad scored 590 runs in 16 matches for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Jitesh and Rinku scored 309 and 474 runs respectively for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In addition to Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently in form and playing in the first Test against the West Indies, has also been selected for the squad. Furthermore, Shivam Dube, who played a crucial role in the middle order for CSK in the IPL 2023, has been recalled to the Indian team for the Asian Games.

The Indian team for the Asian Games includes Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Additionally, there is a standby list of players consisting of Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan.