Deadline for the public to send views on Uniform Civil Code extended: Law Commission

The Law Commission extended the deadline for the public to submit comments on a uniform civil code (UCC) until July 28. On June 14, the law panel solicited comments on the UCC from organisations and the general public.

The one-month deadline for filing responses expired on Friday, and it was then extended. “In light of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of the Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding an extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders,” the Law Commission stated in a public notice. According to the commission’s website, any interested individual, institution, or organisation may submit comments on the UCC until July 28.