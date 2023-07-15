Delicious Butter Garlic Prawns Recipe

Ingredients:

– 500 grams of prawns, peeled and deveined

– 4 tablespoons of butter

– 4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

– Salt to taste

– Black pepper to taste

– Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Rinse the prawns under cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel. Set them aside.

2. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

3. Add the minced garlic to the skillet and sauté for about 1-2 minutes until fragrant and lightly golden.

4. Add the prawns to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until they turn pink and are cooked through.

5. Squeeze the lemon juice over the prawns and season with salt and black pepper according to your taste. Stir well to coat the prawns evenly.

6. Remove the skillet from heat and transfer the butter garlic prawns to a serving dish.

7. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.

8. Serve the butter garlic prawns hot as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice or crusty bread.

Enjoy your delicious butter garlic prawns!