Emirates launches flight service to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates launched new international flight service. The air carrier will operate non-stop service to Montréal in Canada. This is the airline’s first passenger flight to Québec’s culture capital and second destination in Canada.

The new daily service to Montréal complements Emirates’ 7 weekly services to Toronto and takes the airline’s North American network to 14 destinations and a total of 18 across the Americas.

Emirates will deploy its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and over 300 spacious seats in Economy Class for the daily service.