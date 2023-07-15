EU adopted proposal for a revised mercury regulation

The European Commission has taken a step towards making mercury a thing of the past in the European Union (EU). The European Union endorsed a proposal for a new mercury rule today, in keeping with the EU’s commitment to maintaining a toxic-free environment under the European Green Deal and the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability.

Mercury is still one of the most deadly elements on the planet due to its tremendous toxicity in all forms – inorganic, organic, and elemental. For decades, mercury was thought to be valuable in manufacturing and the production of specific items. However, science and experience have shown that mercury is very poisonous and can have disastrous effects on the environment and people’s neurological systems.

The EU will phase out the export of linear and non-linear fluorescent lamps under this updated mercury policy. The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), a network of around 170 environmental citizen organisations headquartered in more than 35 countries, examined the EU’s updated mercury policy. The EU-27 will begin phasing out fluorescent lamp exports on December 31, 2025. The ban will aid in the elimination of 470 million bulbs from the market between 2026 and 2035. Finally, the prohibition would remove 2.6 metric tonnes of mercury from the environment via lights while avoiding power plant emissions.

According to the EEB, by prohibiting the export of mercury-added products, the EU can safeguard its citizens from additional exposure to mercury while also protecting populations and the environment in low- and middle-income countries from toxicity.