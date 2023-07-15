Eviction Drive Removes Encroachments from Calvary Mount, Idukki’s Ecotourism Hub

The revenue department has initiated a crucial eviction drive targeting encroachments on Calvary Mount, located in Kamakshy Grama Panchayat of Idukki district, renowned for its thriving ecotourism. Situated approximately 8 km from the Idukki dam, Calvary Mount attracts a large number of tourists due to its panoramic view of the dam’s catchment area.

Led by Idukki sub-collector Arun S Nair and supported by revenue officials, a team successfully cleared encroachments spanning one acre by three private entities, including a resort. As part of the operation, the road leading to Calvary Mount Tourist Centre was expanded from 3.5 meters to nearly 10 meters. Officials from Kamakshy Grama Panchayat and Thankamony Police were present during the eviction process.

Mini K John, the land records Tahsildar of Idukki Taluk, explained, “We received multiple complaints, including one from Vana Samrakshna Samithi, an organization associated with ecotourism activities on the Mount. All necessary procedures under the Kerala Conservancy Act were diligently followed, including the provision of C Form prior to the eviction. The encroachers claimed that the evicted areas were part of their land deed (patta). However, departmental sketches and a resurvey clearly indicated that the road had been encroached upon.”

John further stated that nearly 90 percent of the encroachments on Calvary Mount have been successfully removed, with only certain sections of the road and a few sheds remaining to be dismantled. The eviction process is set to continue on Saturday, ensuring the restoration and preservation of this pristine ecotourism destination.