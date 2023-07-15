Govt released action plan for the formation of 1,100 new Farmer Producer Organisations

In an effort to enhance the country’s farming industry, the government issued an action plan on Friday calling for the development of 1,100 new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO). FPOs are entities formed cooperatively by farmers to pool resources and boost their output and profits.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the plan during the opening session of the day-long mega conclave ‘Strengthening PACS (primary agricultural credit society) through FPOs’ in the national capital, which was organised by the National Cooperative Development Corporation in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Cooperation.

“In such a large country, where about 65 crore people are engaged in agriculture, it has become very important to revive the cooperative movement, modernise it, bring transparency into it, and aim to achieve new heights,” the home minister said in his address.

According to Shah, only cooperative movements can make everyone prosperous in agriculture and rural development. He went on to say that it doesn’t matter whether or not one has capital, “but if one has the courage and passion to work hard and the ability to take oneself forward, then the cooperative movement is a great medium to make those who lack capital prosperous.”

Modi government has taken adequate measures to provide support for FPOs created through PACS at every level, from production to marketing. These FPOs have the greatest potential to make farmers prosperous, and Shah declared that all connected ministries will collaborate with the motto of three-pronged rural development and prosperity through PACS, FPOs, and self-help organisations says shah.