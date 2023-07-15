In hotel in Rajasthan, two sanitation workers died while cleaning septic tank

According to authorities, two workers cleaning a septic tank in a hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday died and two more fainted from suffocation.

Two workers at a hotel on Sajjangarh Road entered the tank to clean it, according to the police. The harmful gas in the tank caused Mahendra Chhaparwal (27) and Vijay Kalyana (33) to suffocate to death, while Ramkaran and Vinod Nakwal, who dove into the tank to save them, passed out.

Ramkaran and Nakwal were both admitted to MB Hospital, according to the police, who also stated that Nakwal’s condition is still severe. They said that the remains had been brought to the hospital mortuary.

In the meantime, members of the Valmiki area and groups affiliated with sanitation employees arrived at the hospital and demanded recompense for the deceased person’s family.

Babulal, a leader of the All India Safai Mazdoor Congress, argued that the hotel owner should be charged with murder and that the deceased’s family should receive compensation.