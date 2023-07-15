In separate traffic accidents in Hariyana, more than 4 kanwariyas killed, several injured

In separate occurrences on Friday in Haryana, four kanwariyas were killed and three are thought to have drowned in a river, according to authorities.

Three kanwariyas from Kaithal in Kurukshetra were killed and five others injured on Friday night after being struck by a car in Kamodha village, approximately 12 km away.

Three of the total injured were later sent to PGIMER Chandigarh and Kalpana Chawla Hospital Karnal in critical condition, according to SHO of Adarsh Police Station Davinder Singh.

The car’s driver was arrested by other kanwariyas after it wrecked, and he was eventually turned over to the police. According to the SHO, a case has been opened, and the remains are being taken for a postmortem.

On Friday, a canter truck in the Ambala district struck two kanwariyas on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway close to Ambala City. One of them died instantly, and the other was critically injured and taken to PGIMER Chandigarh.

Three kanwariyas were reportedly in danger of drowning in the Markanada river near Shahabad, approximately 22 kilometres away, on Friday.

According to Surinder Singh Bhoria, the superintendent of police for Kurukshetra, six kanwariyas from the nearby Sulakhni village of Shahabad approached the Markanada river at around 3.30 pm to have a bath.

The SP said that, three of them emerged from the river while the other three were carried away by the swift current.

He claimed that although NDRF troops were dispatched right away to save the kanwariyas, they were unable to find any of them until late in the day.

He denied that the kanwariyas had jumped to save a few drowning children and insisted that even if there were a few kids swimming there, none of them were actually drowning, contrary to what had been assumed given that they were all skilled swimmers.

A diving crew is looking for them. He claimed that the divers are currently having difficulty because to the high water level and swift current in the river.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana, has been identified as the dead, according to the police. Both deaths were travelling from Haridwar back to their village. The injured person informed the police that when they were crossing the street on their side, they were struck from behind by a speeding canter, whose driver then fled the scene, leaving his car in its wake.