India records single-day rise of 54 new COVID-19 infections

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday, India had a one-day increase of 54 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,408.

The death toll from the disease has risen to 5,31,914, while the number of infections has reached 4.49 crore (4,49,94,819), according to data updated at 8 a.m.

According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81%.

According to the data, the number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,497, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore vaccine doses as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination drive.