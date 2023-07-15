Kerala High Court Puts Trial on Hold for Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Staff in ‘Damaged’ Mahatma Photo Case

The trial proceedings against four staffers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad, accused of causing damage to a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, have been stayed by the Kerala High Court.

Last year, the office was allegedly vandalized during a protest by the student wing of the CPM, leading to a complaint filed by a lawyer regarding the damaged photo. The ruling CPM in Kerala claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s personal staff was responsible for the damage, attempting to blame SFI activists.

The court has issued notice to the complainant and the petitioners argue that none of the witnesses have implicated the staff members in the incident. The episode unfolded during a violent protest march organized by the SFI against the Congress leader.