Kerala’s COVID-19 Research Lab Secures Approval as State’s First Hi-Tech Virus Research Facility

Kerala’s advanced lab, established by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Aakkulam, has received approval from the Department of Biotechnology to conduct crucial research on viruses with pandemic potential like COVID-19. This state-of-the-art Bio-safety Level-3 Lab will enable the RGCB to delve into studies on COVID-19 and avian influenza, aiming to enhance our understanding of these infectious agents.

In an official statement, the RGCB expressed their satisfaction with the approval, stating, “Kerala’s first comprehensive Bio-safety Level-3 Laboratory at RGCB here has been approved by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, to carry out research activities involving live infectious organisms classified as BSL-3 agents, such as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and influenza.” This development marks a significant milestone for the region’s scientific community.

Situated in their newly established Aakkulam campus, the BSL-3 modular facility is poised to become a hub for collaborative efforts among industry experts, academia, and clinical partners, aiming to develop groundbreaking drugs and vaccines against locally relevant pathogens. Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, the Director of RGCB, highlighted the lab’s broader scope, stating, “The laboratory will also serve as a core platform to undertake ground-breaking research on zoonotic infectious agents and pathogen adaptations towards future pandemic preparedness.” With a focus on zoonotic diseases and preemptive measures, this facility will contribute to strengthening our preparedness for potential future outbreaks.