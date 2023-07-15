KWA Suspends Edathua Police Station’s Water Supply Due to Unpaid Bill

Following the recent power supply disconnection to the Motor Vehicles Department office in Kalpetta, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has now taken action by cutting off the water supply to Edathua police station due to non-payment of bills. Despite the station house officer’s plea for an extension to settle the dues, KWA workers disconnected the water supply around noon on Friday.

With outstanding dues amounting to Rs 85,000, KWA officials remained firm on not granting additional time and proceeded with the supply cut. The consequences have been severe, impacting both the personnel and the public who frequent the station. An official expressed concern, stating, “Now there is no water for drinking and sanitation purposes.”

The Edathua police station is home to 33 personnel, including women officers, and the area has been significantly affected by recent flash floods in Kuttanad. The region is already grappling with a drinking water crisis, adding to the hardships faced by the station. Police inspector Ananda Babu K B, the station house officer, highlighted the situation, saying, “The amount is yet to be sanctioned from headquarters. I’ve written a letter requesting to sanction and allot the money on a war footing.”

In recent times, government departments have been displaying little leniency towards one another and resorting to strict actions. Just last month, the electricity board disconnected power supply to the Enforcement RTO office in Wayanad due to an outstanding bill of Rs 11,000. This incident was seen as a retaliatory measure after the Motor Vehicle Department issued a traffic violation ticket of Rs 20,500 to an electricity board vehicle found carrying a hook-like contraption used for clearing overhanging branches during monsoons.