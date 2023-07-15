DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Jul 15, 2023, 02:19 pm IST

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake  measuring  4.3 magnitude  on the Richter Scale struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 185 kilometres South-Southeast of Fayzabad  at a depth of 215 kilometres.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet.

Earlier on June 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck south-eastern Fayzabad, Afghanistan. The depth of the quake was recorded at 31 kilometres.

 

