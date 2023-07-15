Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 185 kilometres South-Southeast of Fayzabad at a depth of 215 kilometres.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan Likely to attend BJP-led NDA Meeting on July 18

Earlier on June 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck south-eastern Fayzabad, Afghanistan. The depth of the quake was recorded at 31 kilometres.