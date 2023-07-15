Police Jeep Accident in Kozhikode Leaves 4 Officers Injured

In a tragic incident on Saturday at Kayanna, a police jeep overturned, resulting in injuries to four individuals, including Sub-Inspector K Jithin Vas from the Perambra police station. The mishap occurred around 11:30 am that day.

The injured personnel, namely Sub-Inspector K Jithin Vas (32) and civil police officers Krishnan (52), Anuroop (37), and Dilshad (37), were promptly transported to the EMS Co-operative Hospital in Perambra for immediate medical attention.

Eyewitnesses report that the driver lost control of the jeep while descending a slope near the Government Higher Secondary School in Kayanna. The precise cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

We hope for a swift recovery for all those affected by this unfortunate incident.