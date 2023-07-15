Satisfy Your Cravings with Delicious Chicken Pad Thai Noodles

Ingredients:

– 200 grams of rice noodles

– 2 chicken breasts, thinly sliced

– 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

– 3 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2 eggs, beaten

– 1 cup of bean sprouts

– 1/4 cup of chopped peanuts

– 2 green onions, sliced

– 2 tablespoons of fish sauce

– 2 tablespoons of soy sauce

– 2 tablespoons of tamarind paste

– 1 tablespoon of brown sugar

– 1 lime, cut into wedges

Instructions:

1. Cook the rice noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

2. In a large skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil over medium-high heat.

3. Add the minced garlic and sliced chicken breasts to the skillet. Stir-fry until the chicken is cooked through and lightly browned. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside.

4. In the same skillet, add another tablespoon of vegetable oil. Pour in the beaten eggs and scramble them until they are cooked. Push the eggs to one side of the skillet.

5. Add the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil to the empty side of the skillet. Add the cooked noodles, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, and sliced green onions. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the noodles are heated through and well combined with the other ingredients.

6. In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, soy sauce, tamarind paste, and brown sugar until well combined.

7. Pour the sauce mixture over the noodles in the skillet. Add the cooked chicken back to the skillet and toss everything together until the noodles are evenly coated with the sauce.

8. Remove from heat and serve the Chicken Pad Thai noodles hot.

9. Garnish with additional chopped peanuts, sliced green onions, and lime wedges on the side.

Enjoy your flavorful Chicken Pad Thai noodles!