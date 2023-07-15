Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for pilgrims visiting the Rawda

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia issued a new advisory for pilgrims visiting the Rawda in Madina. Rawda (also known as Rawdah, Rauda or al-Rawdah al-Shareef) refers to the area between the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his minbar (a pulpit in the form of a staircase on which the imam stands).

The ministry urged all pilgrims to keep silence, refrain from taking photographs, to make sure to lower one’s voice when praying or supplicating and not to bring food and drinks into the Rawda.

Etiquette of visiting and praying in the honourable Rawda:

Stay calm and maintain tranquility.

Make sure to lower your voice when praying or supplicating.

Do not preoccupy yourself with photography.

Do not bring food and drinks.