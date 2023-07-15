The US House of Representatives approve the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2024

Reuters reported that the US House of Representatives has approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2024. The bill, which authorizes $886 billion in spending for the Department of Defense, passed with a vote of 219-210, primarily along party lines. This is a departure from the traditionally bipartisan support the bill has received since 1961. However, the fate of the bill becoming law is uncertain due to the inclusion of culturally conservative amendments added by Republicans.

The House version of the NDAA includes various provisions, such as a pay raise for military personnel and measures to address the Chinese threat. It also provides an additional $300 million in support of Ukraine’s response to Russia’s invasion. Democrats expressed concerns about the bill following the passage of Republican amendments that focused on social issues.

One of the amendments passed by the House aims to reverse the Defense Department’s policy of reimbursing travel expenses for service members seeking abortion. The Pentagon’s policy was designed to assist military personnel stationed in states where abortion is prohibited, following the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk commended the conservative amendments, arguing that they aimed to reduce what he perceived as excessive “wokeness” within the military. Democratic Representative Adam Smith, however, warned that these amendments could deter qualified individuals from joining the military and emphasized the negative impact of the contentious amendment process.

Another amendment passed by the House sought to prohibit Pentagon funding for gender-affirming surgeries and hormone treatment. These measures faced opposition from Democrats, highlighting the ongoing divide between the two parties.

While House Republicans managed to pass their amendments without Democratic support, it is unlikely that these provisions will succeed in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority. The Senate will begin its debate on the NDAA on Tuesday. Once the Senate passes its version of the bill later this month, both chambers will engage in negotiations to reconcile their differences and form a compromise bill.