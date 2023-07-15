Three Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Failed Kidnapping of Thiruvananthapuram Businessman

In a recent development, two police officers identified as Vineeth and Kiran, along with their associate Arun, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in an attempted abduction of a local businessman in Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram. Kiran, employed at the Ponmudy Police Station, and Vineeth, who is currently suspended, reportedly hatched the plan as a means to compensate for their unsuccessful tile store business.

Wearing police uniforms, the duo targeted Mujeeb, a resident of Kattakkada and owner of an electronics shop near the Market Junction. On the evening of the incident, as Mujeeb was returning home after closing his shop, the accused followed him and intercepted his car. Armed with a gun, they posed as members of the Enforcement Directorate and threatened him. However, when Mujeeb raised an alarm for assistance, the trio hastily fled the scene, leaving him handcuffed to the vehicle. The subsequent investigation, aided by CCTV footage, led to the identification of the perpetrators.