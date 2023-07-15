Three associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang apprehended in Punjab

On Friday, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and three of his associates.

Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of the gang, was detained in a joint operation by the anti-gangster task force and Bathinda police, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The DGP reported that three of Singh’s cronies had also been arrested. ‘In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, #AGTF in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice arrested Baljinder Singh @ Bindri, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang along with his 3 operatives,’ Yadav said in a Tweet.

‘They have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to extortion, kidnapping, Arms and NDPS Act,’ he tweeted.

Bindri admitted to using drones to carry drugs and weapons across the Indo-Pak border during the preliminary probe, Yadav added.

They were also found to have 270 grammes of heroin, five cartridges, and a Chinese firearm, according to the police.