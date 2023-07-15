Tragic Fire in Saudi Arabia Claims Lives, Including Malayali Man

In a devastating incident that unfolded on Friday, a massive fire engulfed a workshop in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, resulting in the loss of ten lives. Among the victims was Ajmal Shahjahan, also known as Nizam, a Malayali resident hailing from Poonthura near Azheekot in Thiruvananthapuram. Survived by his wife Najima Biwi and their children Muhammad Ajmal, Alzalna, and Afzal, Nizam’s untimely demise has left his family in deep sorrow.

The fire, which originated in the workshop located in the industrial area of Al Ahsa Hufof, quickly spread to the premises where the victims resided. Tragically, all the victims were fast asleep at the time, as they had worked late into the night due to the holiday on Friday. The blaze was eventually brought under control by approximately ten fire brigades from different centers.

Amidst the heartbreaking incident, it was discovered that the remaining victims were individuals from Bangladesh, emphasizing the international impact of the tragedy. After the fire was extinguished, the bodies were extracted from the accommodation situated above the workshop, further deepening the sorrow caused by this horrific event.