Transport Minister Claims Ignorance of KSRTC CMD’s Resignation; Biju Prabhakar Set to Reveal Crisis Details

Transport Minister Anthony Raju denies prior knowledge of KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar’s resignation plans. Prabhakar’s announcement of his intention to step down came amid disappointment over delayed salary distributions. Although reports suggest he informed the government about the matter, the transport minister claimed ignorance when questioned by the media.

Raju clarified that the first salary installment had already been disbursed to KSRTC employees. He further mentioned that a letter would be sent to the finance department to secure funds for the second installment.

Meanwhile, Biju Prabhakar took to KSRTC’s official Facebook page to address the crisis. He plans to share the issues faced by the state transport body through social media, releasing the information in five episodes. The first episode is scheduled to air on Saturday at 6 pm.

In addition, sources close to KSRTC have hinted that Biju Prabhakar might take a leave of absence due to health concerns.