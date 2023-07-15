US Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen advances to semifinals

Toronto: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing US Open badminton tournament. Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen defeated compatriot Sankar Muthusamy by ‘21-10, 21-17’ in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Sen will face world number seven player Li Shi Feng.

On the other hand, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out in the women’s singles quarterfinals. She lost to Gao Fang Jie by ‘22-20, 21-13’.