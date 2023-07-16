Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000 per 8 gram. On Thursday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 220 per 8 gram. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,000. The same quantity of 22-carat gold cost Rs 55,000. Silver was priced at Rs 77,500 per kilo.

Gold prices were set for their biggest weekly gain since April. The weakening of the U.S. dollar has supported the yellow metal. Price of spot gold was steady at $1,958.45 per ounce, up 1.8% for the week. U.S. gold futures were almost unchanged at $1,963.00. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $24.814 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4% to $968.65 and palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,277.35.