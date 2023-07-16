India hikes windfall tax on crude oil

New Delhi: The union government has hiked the windfall tax on petroleum crude oil. The tax is hiked to Rs 1,600 per metric ton from 0. Windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) are unchanged at 0.

The central government had reduced the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 0 from Rs 4,100 rupees per metric ton, in May.

India is the world’s largest consumer and importer of crude oil. The Union government in July last year imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. Windfall tax is levied as a special additional excise duty which is aimed at absorbing the super-profits earned by domestic crude oil producers due to high global crude, product prices. The Union government reviews the windfall tax and associated rates in a fortnightly manner.

Crude oil pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).