Landmark Case: Idukki Drug Traffickers Hit with Historic PIT NDPS Charges

In a significant development for Idukki district, two drug traffickers, Anoop Kesavan and Sanoop Sebastian, have been apprehended for the first time under the PIT NDPS Act (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances). After receiving clearance from the additional chief secretary in the Home Department, the Thodupuzha Police took them into custody. Both individuals, aged 39 and from Thodupuzha, have been involved in a range of criminal activities, including narcotics and attempted murders, for nearly a decade.

According to Thodupuzha CI Sumesh Sudhakaran, Anoop from Parayanickal House in Karikkodu Village and Sanoop from Pazheriyil House in Kumaramangalam Village, who have a history of criminal offenses, will be imprisoned in Poojapura Central Jail for a year. He explained, “This measure aims to prevent them from further engaging in the illicit trafficking of drugs. The action taken under the PIT NDPS Act is more stringent than the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), which entails the criminals being lodged outside their district for a minimum of six months.”

To be charged under PIT NDPS, the accused must be involved in at least two cases of possessing narcotic substances in commercial quantity. This groundbreaking step underscores the district’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking and sets a precedent for future enforcement efforts.