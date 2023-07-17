9 Held In Manipur Woman’s Murder

Officials stated on Monday that nine persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Manipur’s Imphal East district. According to police, the woman in her mid-50s was shot and killed on Saturday evening in the Sawombung district. Five women were arrested for the murder, and two firearms were taken from them, according to officials. According to them, the arrests were made in various locations of the district. Ksh Shivakanta Singh, Superintendent of Police (Imphal East), said an inquiry was underway and that if any other individual was found to be involved in the murder, they would be arrested. The woman belonged to the Maring Naga tribe. The Heikakmapal Village Development Committee said that three of the accused would be expelled from the area.Meanwhile, a 12-hour shutdown began at 6 a.m. on Monday in the areas of the state where Naga people dwell. The United Naga Council (UNC), the highest body of Nagas in Manipur, has called for a shutdown to condemn the murders.

The UNC sought a judicial investigation into the murder as well as “exemplary punishment” for the suspects. Since ethnic confrontations erupted in the state on May 3, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, more than 150 people have died and many have been injured. Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipur’s population and dwell primarily in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – make up another 40% of the population and live in the hill districts.