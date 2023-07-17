Anti-narcotics units will destroy drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore today

On Monday, India will destroy approximately 1.4 lakh kilogrammes of drugs worth over Rs 2,000 crore that were confiscated by various law enforcement and anti-drug agencies. The drive is part of the country’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic substances, as well as the government’s determination to not only reduce drug smuggling but also to prohibit the use of Indian territory for worldwide drug trafficking.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs sources, the seized contraband would be incinerated on Monday during a regional meeting on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ in New Delhi. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, will preside over the meeting. During the conference, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would destroy 1,44,000 kg of drugs worth ‘2,416 crore in various areas of the country in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) from all states, according to an MHA official.

The drugs to be burned include 6,590 kg recovered by the NCB’s Hyderabad section, 822 kg seized by the Indore unit, and 356 kg seized by the Jammu unit. Along with this, various law enforcement agencies from various states will destroy a total of 1,44,122 kg of drugs, including 1,486 kg from Assam, 229 kg from Chandigarh, 25 kg from Goa, 4,277 kg from Gujarat, 2,458 kg from Haryana, 4,069 kg from J&K, 1,03,884 kg from Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg from Maharashtra, 1,803 kg from Tripura, and 4,049 kg from Uttar Pradesh.