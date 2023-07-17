Australia clinch Ashes in thrilling ODI win over England, retaining title

Australia Secures Ashes in Thrilling ODI Clash with England

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt showcased her prowess with an impressive unbeaten century of 111 runs, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from snatching a narrow three-run victory in the second one-day international. With this win, Australia successfully retained the Ashes, establishing an insurmountable lead in the series.

Australia’s spinners played a pivotal role, wreaking havoc on England’s batting lineup. Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner claimed three wickets each, supported by Georgia Wareham’s valuable contribution with the ball.

Alyssa Healy, Australia’s captain, acknowledged Sciver-Brunt’s exceptional innings, stating, “Nat Sciver-Brunt, yet again, played an incredible innings – I thought she was going to take it away from us at the end.” She commended her team’s resilience and determination, emphasizing their ability to close out the game.

In the first innings, Australia’s score of 282 was buoyed by a clinical knock from Ellyse Perry, who scored 91 runs. Annabel Sutherland contributed with a half-century, while Wareham’s blistering 37 runs, including 26 off the final over from Lauren Bell, added crucial runs to the total.

The hard-fought victory at the Rose Bowl granted Australia an 8-6 lead in the multi-format series, securing their return home with the coveted Ashes. However, England still has a chance to level the series by winning the final ODI on Tuesday.

Healy expressed both satisfaction and determination, stating, “We still haven’t played our best cricket which is a little bit scary at times but we’re obviously really chuffed… But to know that the Ashes are coming home with us is hugely exciting. Full credit to the group for getting it done.”