Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train’s battery box catches fire; no casualties reported

In a recent incident, a fire erupted in the battery box of a coach belonging to the Vande Bharat train en route from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, to New Delhi. According to a senior railway official, the fire was noticed by railway staff members around 6:45 am. The safety of the passengers was promptly ensured as approximately 20-22 passengers were swiftly moved to other coaches. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

The incident occurred between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, leading to an immediate halt of the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train. The railway staff quickly managed to bring the fire under control. At present, repair work is being conducted by the railway personnel to rectify the situation.