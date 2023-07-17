Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: India bag 18 medals

Greater Noida: Indian weightlifters bagged 18 medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023 . The event was held at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. India won 8 gold medals, 8 silvers and 2 bronze.

Komal Kohar and Gyaneshwari Yadav won gold medals in women’s 45kg and women’s 49kg while Mukund Aher won gold in the men’s 55kg.Former Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera (women’s 49kg) and Shrabani Das (women’s 55kg) settled for silver medals.

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh (men’s 109kg) claimed a silver medal while Purnima Pandey won a bronze medal in the women’s 87kg category. Martina Devi has won 2 silver medals in Women’s 81kg Youth category and 87kg Junior category.

More than 250 weightlifters from 20 countries participated in the event.