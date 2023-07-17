Drugs, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 29.43 crore seized

Aizwal: A joint team of security forces seized heroin and foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 29.43 crore smuggled in from Myanmar. A joint team of Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad has arrested 2 drug peddlers and seized 436 soap cases containing 5.114 kg heroin worth Rs 25.57 crore.

In another operation, the Mizoram Police arrested 3 persons including a woman at Chalbawiha Junction Police Check Gate in Champhai district, and recovered a total of 1.373 kg heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In another incident, the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram police recovered 62 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 80.6 lakh at Tlangsam and 73 grams of heroine at Zote in Champhai worth Rs 51.1 Lakh.

In the fourth incident, the Assam Rifles arrested a man and recovered 73 grams of heroin valued at Rs 80 lakh from his illegal possession.

The Assam Rifles informed that the 510 km unfenced international border of Mizoram with Myanmar, especially in the bordering Champhai district, is a major hotspot of smuggling of drugs and other contrabands. Besides various illicit drugs, foreign cigarettes, gold, arms and ammunition, exotic animals, and areca nuts are often smuggled from Myanmar into the northeastern states, especially Mizoram and Manipur.