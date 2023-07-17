Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar on Monday. The sustained foreign fund inflows supported the Indian currency. However, rising crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.14, then touched a high of 82.11 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its last close. Indian rupee closed 13 paise higher at 82.04 per dollar. On Friday, the Indian rupee had settled at 82.17 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 99.96.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,636.43 crore. India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped $1.229 billion to $596.28 billion in the week ended July 7.