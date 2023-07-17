Gavi adorned by a gentle white carpet of exquisite balsam blossoms

Gavi reopens after monsoon hiatus, welcoming nature enthusiasts to witness a stunning carpet of vibrant balsam flowers. Often called the ‘neelakurinji’ of Gavi, these soothing blooms captivate the eyes and the heart.

The forest department highlights the rarity of this balsam variety in the Western Ghats. Along the Gavi route, balsams start appearing after the Moozhiyar penstock crossing. They are prominently seen near the Aranamudi ranges and on the path to the dense Uran forest, transforming the waysides into a colorful spectacle. Among them, the stemless Impatiens Scapiflora stands out as the most beautiful species.

Dr. Anoop P Balan, Assistant Professor of Botany at Thuruthikad BAM College, explains that balsams create a vibrant carpet of hues on the Western Ghats during the rainy season. Over one hundred varieties of balsams can be found in Kerala, blooming from the monsoon until November-December, offering visitors a captivating season of natural beauty in Gavi.