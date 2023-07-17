Huge swaths of the United States comes under heat warnings

Large portions of the United States found themselves under heat warnings on Sunday (July 17) as western and southern states continued to grapple with record-breaking temperatures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning of a “widespread and oppressive heat wave” in various parts of the Southwest, southern Florida, and the western Gulf Coast. Millions of people are at risk of health complications in the upcoming week due to scorching temperatures.

Southern Californians, who experienced temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (41-43 Celsius) on Saturday, were confronted with another round of extreme heat on Sunday. The mercury was expected to rise to 115F (46C) in certain areas of Nevada, California, and Arizona, according to the NWS.

Death Valley, a renowned location in California and considered one of the hottest places on Earth, reached a near-record temperature of 126F (52C) on Sunday afternoon. Tourists flocked to the national park, despite the NWS’s warning of “life-threatening daytime heat” that would persist until Tuesday night.

Eliana Luna, a visitor to Death Valley, described the heat as a “burning sensation” on her body, adding that it felt like the heat was penetrating through her entire back.

The NWS emphasized that heat has become a lethal threat in the United States and urged people to take the warnings seriously. In a Sunday morning bulletin, the NWS stated that over 80 million people from South Florida and the Gulf Coast to the Southwest are currently under either an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory.

Tragically, at least five people lost their lives due to flash floods and heavy rain in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The region received around 7 inches (17 cm) of rain in just 45 minutes late on Saturday, causing vehicles to be swept away. Two children, aged 9 and 2, are currently missing.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appealed to residents of the state to avoid travel until the rain subsides, warning that vehicles could easily be swept away in flash floods, turning a place of safety into a place of danger.

In addition, an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Brookfield on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado traveled approximately two miles with winds peaking at around 80 miles per hour. Although no one witnessed an actual funnel, several individuals observed the tornado. Fortunately, no homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Italy issued red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday as meteorologists warned of temperatures likely to soar to record highs across southern Europe in the coming days. Greece, Spain, and Italy have been contending with scorching temperatures for several days.

Italy’s Health Minister, Orazio Schillaci, urged people to take precautions while visiting Rome’s famous ruins, advising against visiting places like the Colosseum when temperatures reach 43C (109.4F), especially for elderly individuals. He recommended staying indoors between 11 am and 6 pm local time.