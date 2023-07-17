Injured tigress died while undergoing treatment at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve MP

An wounded tigress died while being treated at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Monday, according to an official.

A patrolling crew discovered the large cat in an injured state near Madhau village in the reserve’s Deori beat on Sunday and rescued her, according to Manpur forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar.

He stated the tigress was treated by BTR’s veterinarians but died after two hours.

According to preliminary information, an injury mark was discovered on the animal’s back. The official stated that the cause of the injuries will be determined once the post-mortem and forensic reports are received. He stated that additional procedures are being made in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) recommendations.