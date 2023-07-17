ISSF Junior World Championships 2023: India’s Shubham Bisla, Sainyam win gold

Changwon: In shooting, India’s Shubham Bisla was named Junior World Champion in Men’s 10m Air Pistol event as he won gold medal in the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships in Changwon, Korea. He won the gold medal with a score of 244.6.

India’s Sainyam was also crowned Junior World Champion in Women’s 10m Air Pistol event. She won the gold medal with a score of 242.2.

The team of Shubham Bisla and Amit Sharma along with Abhinav Chaudhary won silver in 10m Air Pistol Junior Men’s event. In Junior Women’s event, the team of Sainyam, Urva and Anjali Chaudhary won bronze in 10m Air Pistol Event.