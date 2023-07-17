Love Triumphs: Kerala’s Lesbian Couples Celebrate Memorable Get-Together, Defying Adversity

The once droopy eyes now beam with pride. Their heart-rending pleas have given way to hearty laughter. They are no longer apart, but holding hands.

This is the remarkable story of Kerala’s lesbian couples, not just one, but two pairs: Adhila-Noora and Afeefa-Sumayya.

Adhila and Noora, who were reunited last year through the intervention of the High Court of Kerala, have shared a series of heartwarming photographs from their meeting with Afeefa and Sumayya, another young Malayali couple who endured similar hardships before finding their own path to happiness.

The photographs, posted on Adhila and Noora’s Instagram handles, depict the women sitting alongside their partners, forming a close-knit circle of camaraderie and radiating confidence.

However, there are lingering traces of trauma, particularly in Afeefa’s eyes, as she was subjected to conversion therapy by her relatives.

“Despite the hardships, they fought relentlessly for each other and now stand united. They have found happiness in their love, yet traces of fear still linger in their eyes, a reminder of the traumatic experiences inflicted upon them by their parents, siblings, and relatives,” shared Adhila-Noora.

‘A revolution indeed’

For Vanaja Collective, an NGO that supports LGBTQ individuals and marginalized communities, this get-together represents a triumph of perseverance. The Collective provided shelter, support, and legal assistance to both couples during their most challenging times.

“A revolution indeed,” proclaimed Vanaja Collective on Instagram. Gargi Harithakam, the Secretary, expressed immense pride and said, “We hope this inspires more couples and individuals to come out with pride.”

The NGO, founded a year and a half ago, has eight active members, including two men, one of whom identifies as gay.

‘Love is not a sin’

Facing adversity head-on, these courageous women have discovered that love knows no bounds and that one’s authenticity should never be compromised. They have chosen to embrace their love and proudly defy a society that seeks to dictate their lives.

“In the face of adversity, these brave women have discovered that love knows no bounds and that authenticity should never be compromised. They have chosen to embrace their love and stand proudly against a society that would seek to dictate their lives,” expressed Adhila-Noora.

The women firmly declare that “love is not a sin, but a beautiful and natural expression of the human heart.”

Trailblazers Adhila and Noora extend their heartfelt wishes to their sisters: “Their happiness should never be overshadowed by the expectations of parents, relatives, or societal norms. Instead, let them build a future together, free from the haunting echoes of the past.”