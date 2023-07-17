Meteorite hits a woman while she was busy enjoying her coffee with a friend in France

In an extraordinary celestial event, a woman in France was struck by a meteorite while enjoying a cup of coffee with a friend. The remarkable incident took place in the village of Alsace in eastern France and was reported by the French newspaper Les Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace (DNA). According to the report, on July 6, the woman was sitting on a terrace conversing with her friend when an unidentified pebble unexpectedly hit her ribs.

Recalling the incident, the woman stated that she heard a loud noise emanating from the adjacent roof, followed by a jolt to her ribs. Initially, she thought it might have been an animal, possibly a bat. She and her friend assumed it was a fragment of cement used for the ridge tiles, but the color didn’t match their expectation.

The woman revealed that the small extraterrestrial object had rebounded off the roof before making contact with her chest, causing some bruising. To verify the nature of the rock, she sought the expertise of geologist Dr. Thierry Rebmann, who examined the specimen and confirmed its extraterrestrial origin.

Dr. Rebmann noted that the meteorite contained a combination of iron and silicon, which is not unusual in itself. However, it is exceptionally rare for a meteorite to strike an individual. He emphasized the astronomically uncommon nature of the incident, stating that while finding a meteorite is already uncommon, the chances of being directly hit by one are incredibly slim.

Moreover, Dr. Rebmann highlighted the rarity of discovering meteorites in temperate climate zones such as France. In the 21st century, only five instances of meteorites landing in France have been officially documented. The geologist explained that the scarcity of such findings in temperate environments is due to their fusion with other elements. In contrast, desert environments offer greater opportunities for meteorite discoveries.

Dr. Rebmann recommended that scientists study the rock further to determine its precise origins. Interestingly, this incident is reminiscent of the first confirmed case of a person being struck by a meteorite, which occurred nearly 70 years ago in the United States. Ann Hodges of Sylacauga, Alabama, was hit by an 8-pound stony meteorite that crashed through her roof in November 1954, resulting in severe bruising.