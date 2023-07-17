Scientists achieve a major breakthrough in combating ageing and age-related diseases

In a groundbreaking development in the fight against aging and age-related diseases, scientists from Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have achieved a major breakthrough. Their study, published in the journal Aging-US, introduces a chemical method, administered through a single pill, to reprogram body cells, effectively reverting them to a younger state.

This achievement is significant as it surpasses previous methods that relied on gene therapy to achieve similar results. The researchers built upon the Nobel Prize-winning discovery from 2012, which revealed that specific genes, known as Yamanaka factors, could transform adult cells into pluripotent stem cells. Pluripotent stem cells possess the remarkable ability to divide, self-renew, and differentiate into cells of the early primary germ cell layers: mesoderm, endoderm, and ectoderm.

The primary challenge in reversing cellular aging was to do so without triggering cancerous growth. Lead scientist Professor David A. Sinclair from Harvard’s Department of Genetics emphasized the significance of this breakthrough, stating that while aging was previously only capable of being slowed down, it now holds the potential to be reversed.

The implications of this discovery are vast, offering new prospects for regenerative medicine and the possibility of whole-body rejuvenation. By providing a chemical alternative to gene therapy for age reversal, this research has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of aging, injuries, and age-related diseases, resulting in reduced costs and shorter development timelines.

Building on the success of reversing blindness in monkeys through gene therapy in April 2023, the lab is now preparing for human clinical trials of their age-reversal gene therapy. The vision of the Harvard team extends to a future where age-related diseases can be effectively treated, injuries can be efficiently repaired, and the concept of whole-body rejuvenation becomes a tangible reality.