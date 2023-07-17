UAE authority announces partial road closure for 2 weeks

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Traffic Authority announced a partial road closure. The authority announced partial closure of Al Musalla Street in Khor Fakkan for two weeks. The road will be closed for maintenance work.

Authority will carry out the repair work in two phases. The first stage of maintenance work will be carried out for two weeks – from Monday, July 17 to Monday, July 31. The second stage of the work will begin on Tuesday, August 1 and continue till Monday, August 14.