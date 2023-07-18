After PM Modi’s visit, US returns 105 antiques to India

105 artefacts dating from the 2nd-3rd century CE to the 18th-19th century CE, returns to India, only days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to the US. The US handed over some of the valuable Indian antiquities on Monday at a special repatriation ceremony held at the Consulate General of India in New York in the presence of India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal, and Manhattan District Attorney’s Office officials.

Sandhu said during the event that the antiques being returned to India are “not just art, but part of our heritage, culture, and religion.” The 105 artefacts are from all over India, including 47 from Eastern India, 27 from Southern India, 22 from Central India, 6 from Northern India, and 3 from Western India, according to an official announcement.

“The artefacts date from the 2nd-3rd Century CE to the 18th-19th Century CE and are made of terracotta, stone, metal, and wood. Approximately 50 artefacts are related to religious subjects [Hinduism, Jainism, and Islam], with the remainder being of cultural significance,” it claimed.