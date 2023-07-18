BRS leader Sravan charges Telangana Congress chief of misbehaviour towards transgender people

Sravan Dasoju, the leader of the BRS, has accused Revanth Reddy of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) of mistreating transgender people and underprivileged groups. In a letter addressed to the Congress High Command and the All India Congress Committee (AICC), he stated the accusations.

He said that the TPCC chairman had insulted Telangana’s underprivileged sections multiple times in his speeches in his letter. In the letter, he alleged that Revanth Reddy had humiliated and insulted the communities of farmers such as the Dommara, Vamsharajulu, Yadava, Gouda, and Munnuru Kapu.

He wrote, ‘Revanth Reddy has indulged in intimidation, filthy abuses and derogatory language to insult, humiliate and hurt the people of Telangana, including the transgender community and other backward classes, farmers and poor sections of the society for the petty politics of the Congress party.’

Revanth Reddy, according to the BRS leader, violated Articles 15 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Sravan reported receiving threatening calls on Friday earlier in the day from unknown callers.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ‘Filed a complaint with cyber crime police , Hyderabad against goons who have been threatening and harrassing him, claiming as supporters of Revanth Redddy, after i held a press conference censuring Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, for hurting the sentiments of crores of farmers on the issue of free power to farmers.’